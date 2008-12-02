JP Morgan Firing 9,200 WaMus

JP Morgan will be sending pink slips to just under a quarter of WaMu employees:

LA Times: Of the 9,200 jobs being eliminated as JPMorgan integrates Washington Mutual, 4,000 will be cut by the end of January, a JPMorgan spokesman said. The remaining 5,200 employees will remain with JPMorgan through a transition period, but will lose their positions by the end of 2009.

Those 5,200 employees who stay on as transition workers will receive double their salary retroactive to Oct. 1 until their last day on the job, and be entitled to severance packages, the spokesman said.

Washington Mutual had between 41,500 and 42,000 employees nationwide when JPMorgan took over the bank at the end of September.

