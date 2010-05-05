In Research Note, JPMorgan Analyst Savages Financial Reformers, Calls Senators Children

Photo: C-SPAN

A JP Morgan Chase (JPM) top economist has released a scathing research report, attacking the intellect of U.S. Senators saying that its time for “grownups” to take over the financial reform debate.The Huffington Post, which first pubbed the report, characterise characterises this as a “memo”, but really this is a strategy report the likes of which are frequently sent to clients.



We’ve seen plenty of notes that savage politicians, though perhaps this one goes a little bit further than most.

Carl Levin gets particular scorn for the sorry state of the Michigan economy.

JP Morgan Chase analysts went so far as to call Senators’ comments “flip assertions.”

Document through The Huffington Post:



JPMorgan Chase Analyst Takes Aim At U.S. Senators –

