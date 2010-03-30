J.P. Morgan: Fed Tightening Is Coming, Here's What You Have To Know

The Supplementary Financing Program has seen itself reduced because the amount spent through it is counted against government debt ceilings. But it may be used in the future to mop up some of the reserves in the market, if the Fed is trying to get active about raising interest rates.

The Term Deposit facility could also be used, which would have the impact of the Fed buying back reserves for another liability entering the market, term deposits.

Finally, the Fed could use a reverse repo facility to take reserves out of the system in the short term.

Source: J.P. Morgan