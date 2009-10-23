Long Time JPMorgan Employee Says He Was Fired For Selling Printer Cartridges

Not everyone agrees with JPMorgan Chase’s stellar reputation.



Courthouse News: A manager claims that J.P. Morgan Chase fired him after 24 years of service on false charges of selling used-up printer cartridges to a recycler for his own benefit.

Dean Klein of Rochester, New York, says the bank acted upon a false tip from another employee who wanted to get ahead.

Klein was a “transportation coordinator” who oversaw the pick-up and delivery of deposits and invoices in the Rochester area and says he never had a disciplinary problem in 24 years.

Klein says he never stole, smuggled or sold the empty cartridges for recycling, and “he asked other employees to stop such activity and did not approve or authorise any other individual to use his name for such activity.”

According to the suit, Klein was allowed to defend himself and “forced out of his job … without just cause” to deny him stock options, severance and retirement pay. Klein was fired in 2005.

JPMorgan wouldn’t comment on the pending ligation, per tradition.

Here’s the complaint:

Empty Printer Cartridges Lead to Lawsuit Against JPMorgan



