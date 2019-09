Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan earnings come out this morning before the bell.



Most analysts expect earnings per share of $1.44, slightly lower than last quarter’s $1.59.

However, the Street’s still bullish on this stock, with 32 analysts giving it a buy rating, 7 giving it a hold, and only 2 sells.

