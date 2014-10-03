JP MORGAN REVEALS GIGANTIC DATA BREACH POSSIBLY AFFECTING 76 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS

JPMorgan just revealed that 76 million households and 7 million small businesses may have had their private data compromised in a recent cyberattack.

“User contact information — name, address, phone number and email address — and internal JPMorgan Chase information relating to such users have been compromised,” the company said in a new SEC filing.

“However, there is no evidence that account information for such affected customers — account numbers, passwords, user IDs, dates of birth or Social Security numbers — was compromised during this attack.”

According to the filing, this is regarding a previously disclosed cyberattack. (Earlier today, a JPMorgan spokesperson denied a New York Times report that there had been two cyberattacks in the past three months.)

In August, Bloomberg reported that the FBI was investigating a possible Russian hack into JPMorgan’s systems. The New York Times later reported that “checking and savings accounting information” were stolen, which today’s filing appears to refute.

JPMorgan says it hasn’t seen “any unusual customer fraud related to this incident.”

“The Firm continues to vigilantly monitor the situation and is continuing to investigate the matter,” the company said.

JPM shares were down 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.