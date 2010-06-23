Our favourite Runners From The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Race

JPMorgan’s Annual Corporate Challenge is so popular that the bank holds more than 13 of the 3.5 mile runs in different cities around the world.
JPMorgan gives out their own prizes and titles for awards like the best T-shirt, Most Senior Executive, and of course, First Place.
All very legit awards. In fact, finance is probably one of the only areas left in which not everyone is named a winner.
But in this one race, we think there really were many more all-stars than those who have already been named by JPMorgan.
And since JPM’s Corporate Challenge website has photos from each, we thought we’d compile our own version of winners from around the world. So without further ado…
John Schneider (Duff Capital) , For finding the best excuse to walk, a Thumbs Up/Photo Op/Make That Girl Laugh!
