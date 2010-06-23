Our favourite Runners From The JP Morgan Corporate Challenge Race

JPMorgan’s Annual Corporate Challenge is so popular that the bank holds more than 13 of the 3.5 mile runs in different cities around the world.



JPMorgan gives out their own prizes and titles for awards like the best T-shirt, Most Senior Executive, and of course, First Place.

All very legit awards. In fact, finance is probably one of the only areas left in which not everyone is named a winner.

But in this one race, we think there really were many more all-stars than those who have already been named by JPMorgan.

And since JPM’s Corporate Challenge website has photos from each, we thought we’d compile our own version of winners from around the world. So without further ado…

Best Soundtrack Selection: Joe Naggar (Goldentree Asset Management) Time: 00:24:13 Female's Most Flexible: Andrea Ilakovac Men's Most Flexible: Kevin McElroy (RSM McGladrey) Time: 00:24:00 Best Fake Smile: The guy on the right (Weiser LLP, average time: 00:35:00) Best Teamwork: Marie-Eve Vesel (CNA) Best Combination Nose-Mouth Inhale: Liz DiChiara (Arch Insurance Group) Time: 00:26:26 Sweatiest: Casey Gould (Hallmark Channel) Time: 00:26:24 Best Focused Gaze: Anonymous (We'd love to award you by name. Email us!) Genuine Team Spirit Award: Bob Ryan of JP Morgan (left) Best Gait: Geoffrey Newton (Infor) Shortest Spandex: employee of Pfizer Prom Queen: Meagan Goullet (Schneider Associates) Prom King: Joe Camillaci (Postler Jaeckle Corp) Best Air: Matt Seltzer (Halcyon Asset Management) Time: 00:25:03 Best Accessories: Joseph Kimemiah (Brown Brothers) And the honorable mentions go to ... This team, for the best shout out to JPMorgan Chase Richard Presutti (recipient of the Most Senior Male Award), For being the most important guy there Waiyen Jasmine Wong , For the best job bending over John Schneider (Duff Capital) , For finding the best excuse to walk, a Thumbs Up/Photo Op/Make That Girl Laugh! David Clark, For finding the best excuse to check out boobs Best Finish Face: Zubair Odinath

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.