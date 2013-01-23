JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon Dwarfed By Colossal Bloomberg Anchor -- Says 'Life Goes On' After Trading Loss

Photo: Henry Blodget, Business Insider

An amusing scene in Davos this morning.



JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon was hanging with Bloomberg anchor Tom Keene at one of the conference centre coffee bars.

Tom Keene is the voice of Wall Street–his radio show kicks the day off every morning–but his voice is more familiar than his face. So it’s startling to be reminded of how colossal he is.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dimon was his usual brash, charming self. That particular conversation, Mr. Keene’s handlers sternly warned some assembled looky-loos, was off the record. But Mr. Dimon has already said many things this morning that have gotten everyone talking.

For example:

Jamie Dimon tells me “table is set for growth” in US +4% GDP if Congress can settle long-term fiscal/tax issues. Big if. — Steve Liesman of CNBC

Dimon: ‘Life goes on’ after ‘Whale’ loss. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon apologized again to shareholders Wednesday [about the ~$6 billion a couple of his traders incinerated last year]… [Article]

Interesting Jamie Dimon JP Morgan comeback to bank opaqueness, “You don’t know how aircraft engines work either.” — Bill Gross

Jamie Dimon Laments Too Big To Fail. Give Me A Break. [Article]

