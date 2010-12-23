And The 2010 M&A Volume Winner Is...

Katya Wachtel
By deal volume alone, Goldman Sachs looks like it will be that winner, according to preliminary rankings by Dealogic, via the WSJ.

But with a nice $5.2 billion in revenue from dispensing M&A advice, JP Morgan looks like it was the real M&A winner in 2010.

Goldman Sachs’ 330 deals were worth far more ($564 billion) than JP Morgan’s 298 deals ($437.8 billion), but JP finagled more money out of those deals for itself.

In terms of total deal value, Morgan Stanley came in second with a total deal value of $561.9 billion.

But in terms of who banked the most from their i-banking activities, BofA Merrill came in second with $4.6 billion in revenue, and Goldman came in third with $4 billion in revenue.

