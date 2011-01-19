JPMorgan Messed Up And Improperly Foreclosed On 14 Military Families

Photo: Flickr via US Army Africa

Whoops: JP Morgan wrongly foreclosed on 14 active-service military families and overcharged thousands more on their mortgages, according to the Wall Street Journal.The bank apparently launched an internal investigation about a year ago and discovered it had made a slew of mistakes that contravened the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA).



Here’s why foreclosing on them was probably a mistake, aside from the PR issue.

SCRA stipulates that interest rates on the homes of active-duty military families can not exceed 6%.

Plus they’re not subject to the delinquency process, which includes foreclosures.

The bank is currently refunding about $2 million to more than 4,000 families who weere overcharged, and a spokesperson apologized for the errors:

“We made mistakes here and we are fixing them. Any customer mistake is regrettable. We feel particularly badly about the mistakes we made here.”

The bank has now created a special team dedicated to handling military lending.

This misstep will be extra bitter for the bank, which often presents itself as a supporter and ally of current and past servicemen and women.

