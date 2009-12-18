JP Morgan Accidentally Sends Mass Email With Pershing Square Returns

JP Morgan was only supposed to send Pershing Square’s results (up 4.4%) to just handful of their own employees, but instead they emailed hundreds of people.



Apparently there was some sort of email glitch. Obviously, hitting Reply usually only emails the sender, but when people replied to JPM’s email and asked to be removed, apparently their reply got sent to everyone, as if they had hit Reply all.

According to Dow Jones, The email chain quickly turned into criticisms of people’s “reply all” talents and some witty ripostes.

One replier said, “Why is Pershing up only 4.4%? Can we get an answer please!”

