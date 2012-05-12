JP Morgan Presents The 14 Best Stocks In America

Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

JP Morgan’s equity strategy team led by Tom Lee maintains a list of the best stocks picked by the firm’s industry analysts.These are stocks that offer total returns of +/- 20 per cent.



In general, these stocks have performed very well since being added to the focus list, with only a few exceptions. Some of the returns have been tremendous, while some have been slightly modest.

The latter may be the ones offering the best opportunity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.