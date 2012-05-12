JP Morgan Presents The 14 Best Stocks In America

Ben Duronio
JP Morgan’s equity strategy team led by Tom Lee maintains a list of the best stocks picked by the firm’s industry analysts.These are stocks that offer total returns of +/- 20 per cent.

In general, these stocks have performed very well since being added to the focus list, with only a few exceptions. Some of the returns have been tremendous, while some have been slightly modest.

The latter may be the ones offering the best opportunity.

Agilent Technologies

Ticker: A

Target Price: $53

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +9.46%

Agilent Technologies provides bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to industries worldwide, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Apple Inc.

Ticker: AAPL

Target Price: $715

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +126.29%

Apple designs and markets mobile communication and other media devices, and is headquartered in Cupertino, California

Comcast

Ticker: CMCSA

Target Price: $35

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +43.27%

Comcast provides entertainment and communications products internationally, and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CVS Caremark Corp.

Ticker: CVS

Target Price: $51

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +24.43%

CVS provides pharmacy health care services, and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

Dick's Sporting Goods

Ticker: DKS

Target Price: $51

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +21.25%

Dick's is a sporting goods retailer in the United States, and is based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.

EMC

Ticker: EMC

Target Price: $33

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +24.35%

EMC develops and supports virtual infrastructure technologies and solutions, and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

FXCM

Ticker: FXCM

Target Price: $14.50

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +2.97%

FXCM provides foreign exchange trading services to retail and institutional customers, and is based in New York, New York.

Gilead Sciences

Ticker: GILD

Target Price: $65

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +35.87%

Gilead is a biopharmaceutical company and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Invesco Ltd.

Ticker: IVZ

Target Price: $30.50

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +48.43%

Invesco is an investment managing company, and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Ticker: JBHT

Target Price: $64.00

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +84.26%

J.B. Hunt provides transportation services to North American countries, and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.

Las Vegas Sands Corp

Ticker: LVS

Target Price: $65

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +18.03%

Las Vegas Sands owns and operates integrated resort properties, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Och-Ziff Capital Management

Ticker: OZM

Target Price: $13.00

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: -2.13%

Och-Ziff Capital Management is an investment management company and is based in New York, New York.

Pfizer Inc.

Ticker: PFE

Target Price: $25

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +27.56%

Pfizer is a biopharmaceutical company and is based in headquartered in New York, New York.

St. Jude Medical

Ticker: STJ

Target Price: $48

Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: -17.95%

St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and other medical devices, and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

