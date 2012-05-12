JP Morgan Presents The 14 Best Stocks In America

Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images
JP Morgan’s equity strategy team led by Tom Lee maintains a list of the best stocks picked by the firm’s industry analysts.These are stocks that offer total returns of +/- 20 per cent.
In general, these stocks have performed very well since being added to the focus list, with only a few exceptions. Some of the returns have been tremendous, while some have been slightly modest.
The latter may be the ones offering the best opportunity.
Ticker: A
Target Price: $53
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +9.46%
Agilent Technologies provides bio-analytical and electronic measurement solutions to industries worldwide, and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Ticker: AAPL
Target Price: $715
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +126.29%
Apple designs and markets mobile communication and other media devices, and is headquartered in Cupertino, California
Ticker: CMCSA
Target Price: $35
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +43.27%
Comcast provides entertainment and communications products internationally, and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ticker: CVS
Target Price: $51
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +24.43%
CVS provides pharmacy health care services, and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.
Ticker: DKS
Target Price: $51
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +21.25%
Dick's is a sporting goods retailer in the United States, and is based in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.
Ticker: EMC
Target Price: $33
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +24.35%
EMC develops and supports virtual infrastructure technologies and solutions, and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Ticker: FXCM
Target Price: $14.50
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +2.97%
FXCM provides foreign exchange trading services to retail and institutional customers, and is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: GILD
Target Price: $65
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +35.87%
Gilead is a biopharmaceutical company and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
Ticker: IVZ
Target Price: $30.50
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +48.43%
Invesco is an investment managing company, and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ticker: JBHT
Target Price: $64.00
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +84.26%
J.B. Hunt provides transportation services to North American countries, and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.
Ticker: LVS
Target Price: $65
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +18.03%
Las Vegas Sands owns and operates integrated resort properties, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ticker: OZM
Target Price: $13.00
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: -2.13%
Och-Ziff Capital Management is an investment management company and is based in New York, New York.
Ticker: PFE
Target Price: $25
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: +27.56%
Pfizer is a biopharmaceutical company and is based in headquartered in New York, New York.
Ticker: STJ
Target Price: $48
Percentage Change Since JPM Added To Focus List: -17.95%
St. Jude Medical develops and distributes cardiovascular and other medical devices, and is based in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
