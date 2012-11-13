American Striker Jozy Altidore Scored Another World-Class Solo Goal In Holland

Photo: YouTube

23-year-old American Jozy Altidore scored his ninth goal in seven games this weekend by chipping the ball over the shoulder of a defender and then smashing it home on a half volley.He’s now second in the Dutch Eredivisie in goals scored.



More importantly for Altidore, he made the US national team roster for Wednesday’s friendly against Russia. He missed the previous two games after a mini-drama with coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

It’ll be hard to keep him off the team with goals like these though:

