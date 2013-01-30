American Soccer Player Jozy Altidore Scored A Goal Amidst Racist Monkey Chants In Holland Today

Some fans of the Dutch club FC Den Bosch are abusing American striker Jozy Altidore with monkey chants during a game this afternoon, according to widespread reports.



Kevin Oracolo reports that two announcements have been made over the loudspeaker to stop the chants. If a third one is made, the game will be canceled.

The director of Den Bosch told Oracolo, “I’m deeply hurt by these people. I’m ashamed of what just happened. I have no words for it.”

In-game racism is a continuing problem in European soccer. An Italian exhibition game was canceled last month when AC Milan players walked off the pitch after racist chanting.

Altidore responded differently — drawing a penalty and then converting the PK for a goal. His team, AZ Alkmaar, won 5-0. The game was briefly suspended after fans threw things at the refs in the second half, but continued.

Here’s video of the goal. You can hear low-pitched chanting in the background, but it’s unclear if it’s monkey noises or just plain booing.



Den Bosch AZ Alkmaar Altidore by Counterpoint1

