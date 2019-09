The U.S. men’s national team is playing a World Cup qualifying match in Jamaica right now, and Jozy Altidore just put America up 1-0 with a beautiful header.



Altidore’s goal was set up with a perfect cross from Graham Zusi:

BeIN Sport

