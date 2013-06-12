Jozy Altidore Scores A Goal To Give The US Team A Massive 1-0 Lead Over Panama

The US is beating Panama 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Seattle right now.



A win would go a long way toward guaranteeing the US a spot in Brazil next summer.

The goal game on an excellent counterattack. Fabian Johnson bombed down the wing, Clint Dempsey drew his defender to a near post, and Jozy Altidore tapped in the perfectly placed cross to give the US a 1-0 lead.

In GIF form (video coming):

SB NationVideo of the aftermath:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.