Jozy Altidore Scores A Goal To Give The US Team A Massive 1-0 Lead Over Panama

Tony Manfred

The US is beating Panama 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Seattle right now.

A win would go a long way toward guaranteeing the US a spot in Brazil next summer.

The goal game on an excellent counterattack. Fabian Johnson bombed down the wing, Clint Dempsey drew his defender to a near post, and Jozy Altidore tapped in the perfectly placed cross to give the US a 1-0 lead.

In GIF form (video coming):

SB NationVideo of the aftermath:

