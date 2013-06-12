Jozy Altidore Scores A Goal To Give The US Team A Massive 1-0 Lead Over Panama

The US is beating Panama 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Seattle right now.
A win would go a long way toward guaranteeing the US a spot in Brazil next summer.
The goal game on an excellent counterattack. Fabian Johnson bombed down the wing, Clint Dempsey drew his defender to a near post, and Jozy Altidore tapped in the perfectly placed cross to give the US a 1-0 lead.
In GIF form (video coming):
SB NationVideo of the aftermath:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.