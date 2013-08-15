Here's The World Class Jozy Altidore Goal That Gave The US An Upset Win Over Bosnia

The U.S. men’s national team won its 12th-straight game today,

beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-3 in Sarajevo.

Bosnia looked like the better team in the first half, sprinting out to a 2-0 lead. But the U.S. tied it up by the 58th minute, and in the 84th minute they went up for good with an incredible Jozy Altidore free kick.

Altidore would go on to score another goal for a hat trick.

He now has seven goals in his last five games:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

