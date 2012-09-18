A 22-Year-Old American Is The Leading Goal Scorer In The Netherlands

Photo: YouTube via visitholland

The US men’s national soccer team has been looking for a goal scorer for years, and if 22-year-old striker Jozy Altidore’s recent form is permanent, they may have finally found one.Altidore plays for AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Eredivisie — a league that UEFA ranked the 4th best in Europe behind just Spain, Germany, and England last season.



After scoring a hat trick this weekend he has seven goals in the team’s first five games, more than anyone else in the league.

Altidore burst onto the scene as a teenager in the run-up to the 2010 World Cup. But since then he’s struggled to get regular playing time while bouncing from club to club through England, Spain, and Turkey.

It looks like he has finally found a good place in the famously goal-mad Eredivisie.

He’s a big, strong forward with a ton of raw ability. If he manages to find some consistency, he could be a key figure in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Here’s a sampling of what he did this weekend:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

