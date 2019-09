Jozy Altidore scored again for AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League game against Metalist Kharkiv today.



Altidore took the pass with his left foot, then placed a shot in the far corner with his right for a smooth goal.

It’s the seventh goal of the year for the young American.

Here’s the video:

