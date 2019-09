21-year old American striker Jozy Altidore scored a goal from well outside the box in his Dutch team’s 4-1 win in the Europa League today.



Altidore is on fire for AZ Alkmaar. He has seven goals in 11 games this season.

Here’s the beauty from today:

