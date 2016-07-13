A CEO and former Google exec shares the one thing she looks for in every person she hires

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy knows what she wants in her employees.

The CEO of video commerce and lifestyle site Joyus, and a founder of theBoardlist.com, a website that aims to put more women on corporate boards, recently told Adam Bryant of The New York Times that when hiring, she looks for “really smart” candidates, “but I love really smart people who are focused on the good of the company before themselves.”

She continued: “That gets my respect like nothing else. It’s a unique combination to find somebody who is so capable and smart, but has some level of humility about their place in the entire ecosystem. I’ve dealt with a lot of people who are really smart, but it’s all about them. And that’s a very frustrating place for me.”

Cassidy, who previously worked at major companies including Merrill Lynch, Amazon, and Google, says she also always asks people she’s interviewing for a job: “What drains your energy, and what gives you energy?”

“That tells me a lot about what people like to do and what they’re good at,” Cassidy concluded.

Read the full New York Times interview here.

