Joyriding kids lead a cop on a high-speed chase

An officer in Michigan was shocked when he learned that the suspect he was chasing, whom he thought was a drunk driver, was actually a kid.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy took his dad’s girlfriend’s car late Saturday night and went on a wild ride with his 8-year-old sister. Police sent 0ut an alert for officers to be on the lookout for a black Nissan Altima that was driving erratically. When a police officer came across the vehicle, he flashed his lights, signalling the teenage driver to pull over. The 13-year-old complied at first, but as the officer stepped out of his cruiser he sped off, swerving across the highway and through traffic, eventually losing control.

No one was injured, but after losing control of the car, the siblings continued to flee on foot. The officer apprehended both of the children; the girl was returned to her mother, and the boy sent to a juvenile justice center.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.