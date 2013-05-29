Amazon Competitor Joyent Thinks It Can Beat The Cloud Giant At Its Own Game

From the competition-is-good-for-the-customer department: Another cloud computing provider has jumped in to compete with Amazon on price: Joyent.



This follows Microsoft’s recent news that it would match Amazon’s absurdly low cloud computing prices.

Like AWS, Joyent is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) which lets customers rent hardware and software to run and manage virtual servers.

Joyent is now offering “reserved” pricing, a popular AWS option that lets customers pay up front for a set amount of computing capacity and get discounted pricing. Joyent is now offering one-year, two-year and three-year packages.

“We’ve seen a lot of demand for this,” Wasik said.

Plus Joyent added more than 60 new options for its customers including 13 of the same offerings that Amazon sells. (In geek speak: it added new virtual server types, so customers can opt for a faster/pricier server, or a smaller/cheaper one, or one with more storage, etc.)

While a few of Joyent’s new virtual server types are cheaper, Joyent isn’t trying to undercut AWS in every way. Considering that Amazon is constantly lowering AWS pricing, that’s a wise strategy.

“We don’t want this to be a price game,” Henry Wasik, CEO of Joyent, told us Friday. “This is about making it easy for people to move to us. It creates standardization, which is good for us.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

