A singer wore a Trump-supporting dress at the Grammys, and people loved and hated it

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa made a political statement on the 2017 Grammys red carpet Sunday night with a President Donald Trump-supporting dress, and it got a lot of reaction from all sides online.

She took off a white wrap on the red carpet to reveal a red, blue, and white (and bedazzled) dress with Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” running down it.

Villa herself went on social media to explain the fashion choice, saying her platform is about “LOVE.”

Some were sceptical of Villa’s choice, though, including MTV News, which called it the “worst dress” at the Grammys.

someone named Joy Villa is wearing a pro-Trump dress on the Grammys red carpet https://t.co/GZCdwXWC0C

— MTV News (@MTVNews) February 12, 2017

But the musician also found a lot of supporters who encouraged her expression.

You go #JoyVilla ! It takes real guts when you’re apart of Hollywood to make a political statement! We need more like you ! pic.twitter.com/tlOLIdNxQK

— Lisa Rohlfing (@lingling23) February 13, 2017

My whole plate form is about LOVE! I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and ten… https://t.co/85y6YjuvjR pic.twitter.com/8Qzui51wMp

— Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) February 12, 2017

@Joy_Villa imagine choosing to end your career before anyone even knew who you were pic.twitter.com/a1kQxIu7Fp

— priscilla (@Sillaxo) February 12, 2017

Strong women aren’t afraid to stand up for what they believe in. Much respect to you @Joy_Villa for going against the grain. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ZYvrfmozYd

— Michelle ???????? (@michelle4trump) February 13, 2017

RETWEET if you now support Joy Villa for being proud enough to wear a Make America Great Again dress to the #GRAMMYs tonight! I know I do! pic.twitter.com/SqUBE7mSjy

— Eric Spracklen (@EricSpracklen) February 13, 2017

