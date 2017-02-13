A singer wore a Trump-supporting dress at the Grammys, and people loved and hated it

Paul Schrodt
Grammys red carpet 2017 joy villaFrazer Harrison/Getty

Singer-songwriter Joy Villa made a political statement on the 2017 Grammys red carpet Sunday night with a President Donald Trump-supporting dress, and it got a lot of reaction from all sides online.

She took off a white wrap on the red carpet to reveal a red, blue, and white (and bedazzled) dress with Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again” running down it.

Villa herself went on social media to explain the fashion choice, saying her platform is about “LOVE.”

Some were sceptical of Villa’s choice, though, including MTV News, which called it the “worst dress” at the Grammys.

 

 

 

But the musician also found a lot of supporters who encouraged her expression.

 

 

 

