The 'Joy' trailer reteams Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, and Bradley Cooper

Jason Guerrasio

After starring in director David O. Russell‘s “Silver Lining Playbook” and “American Hustle,” actors Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro (he had a very brief cameo in “American Hustle”), and Bradley Cooper have reteamed once more for the director’s latest film, “Joy.”

The film follows a family over four generations with the main focus on Joy (Lawrence), who single-handedly builds a business dynasty while dealing with a lot of drama from the men in her life: her father (De Niro), ex-husband (Édgar Ramírez), and a TV executive (Cooper).

“Joy” opens in theatres on Christmas Day.

Watch the trailer:

 

