Jennifer Lawrence is all over the place in this awesome trailer for 'Joy'

The incredible collaboration between director David O. Russell with a cast of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert De Niro continues with “Joy.”

The last two films they all worked on together, “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle,” were both nominated for best picture, and “Joy” looks likely to take awards season by storm as well.

“Joy” comes out on Christmas.

Produced By Ian Phillips. Video courtesy of 20th Century Fox.



