Joy Behar: Madoff Should Stay Away From Son's Funeral Even If He Is Allowed To Attend

Yesterday Bernie Madoff announced that he won’t be attending the funeral of his son Mark Madoff, who committed suicide over the weekend.



The ladies of “The View” said today that Bernie Madoff most likely wouldn’t be legally allowed to attend the funeral anyways.

But should he at least have tried?

“He’s better off staying [away],” said Joy Behar. “No one likes him. Everyone hates him. His other son hates him, his wife hates him. What [would he] go for?”

Barbara Walters had a different explanation: “This was the child who turned him in… They had not talked for two years.”

Apparently the Madoff children have not been on speaking terms with Mrs. Madoff for a long time, either.

Walters added that she would not be surprised if Mark Madoff’s funeral has already taken place, because it was most likely a private funeral. Though considering Madoff’s body was only picked up from the NYC morgue this morning it’s hard to imagine how this would have happened.

Video of their discussion is below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.