Things Got Really Uncomfortable When Joy Behar Gave This Brutal Roast Of Chris Christie

The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza has posted footage from comedian Joy Behar’s awkward and uncomfortable roasting of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie last week.

In a lengthy piece on Christie published Monday morning, Lizza included details of the recent roast of former New Jersey Gov. Brendan Byrne. Behar, Lizza reported, focused much of her time on stage lampooning Christie. Her quips seemed to get under Christie’s skin, and, at one point, he got up from his chair and even motioned as though he might take her cue cards.

Behar’s first joke in the clip combined digs at both Christie’s weight and the Bridgegate scandal.

“When I first heard that he was accused of blocking off three lanes on the bridge, I said, ‘What the hell is he doing, standing in the middle of the bridge?'” Behar said. Behar followed with another targeted at Christie’s size. While Christie now had his eye on the White House, Behar said, “it used to be the House of Pancakes.”

At that point, Christie interrupted her and joked it was supposed to be a “Byrne roast.” After the two exchanged words, Behar told Christie to “stop bullying me” as he sat back down.

Christie and Behar continued their back-and-forth out of earshot, leading the comedian to say, “Why don’t you get up here at the microphone instead of being such a coward?”

Christie stood up and stepped to the podium. “Really, is that what you’re thinking? At least I don’t get paid for this,” he said.

The video footage is grainy, but at this point, Lizza said, Behar was “noticeably rattled.”

“I really don’t know about the presidency, after all,” she said. “Let me put it to you this way, in a way that you’d appreciate. You’re toast.”

She ended her routine by quipping that she didn’t care how “pissed off” Christie was at her jokes, because she was “taking mass transit home.”

You can read Lizza’s full piece here. The video is below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

