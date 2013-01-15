Jovan Belcher Was Drunk When He Shot His Girlfriend And Himself

Photo: AP Images

KMBC.com is reporting that Jovan Belcher’s autopsy report shows that he was drunk the morning he killed his girlfriend and himself.Belcher’s autopsy results show he had .179 mg of alcohol in his system which is twice the legal limit in Missouri.



On the morning of December 1, 2012, Belcher fatally shot his girlfriend following an argument and then drove to the Kansas City Chief’s practice facility where he shot himself in front of former head coach Romeo Crennel and former GM Scott Pioli.

Hours before he shot his girlfriend, police found him in his car sleeping in front of an apartment building. Police talked to Belcher who said he was going to visit a friend in the apartment complex and wasn’t planning on driving anywhere. The officers asked Belcher to get out of the car and go into the apartment “because he had a lot to lose.”

