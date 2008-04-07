Journogeeks Not Piling Into Twitter, Yet

CNET’s Charles Cooper surveys 55 of his tech journalist peers and is mildly suprised to find that only 24% of them use Twitter. We think that makes a lot of sense.



While you might exepct the people who cover tech day in and day out to adopt the new new thing, there are at least two good reasons for them not to:

Twitter is more or less duplicative of the most compelling part of Facebook: The status update. And we imagine that 99% of Charles’ sample group has a Facebook account already.

Most tech journalists don’t have to use platforms like Facebook and Twitter to express themselves: They get paid to do it. Want to know how Erick Schonfeld feels about his new job, six months in? Or where he was driving on March 26th? No need to guess.

What are our deep, personal thoughts about Twitter? Thanks for asking. We’re still on the fence. We opened up a community Twitter room almost immediately after launching the site last summer, and continue to hear from people who want to join. But we haven’t really figured out what to do with said room. And only one SAI staffer uses Twitter with any regularity, and that appears to be primarily out of social obligation/experimentation.

That said, we do see some benefit to continuing to play along, at least for now: As both Charles and Mike Arrington note, Twitter is serving as a sneak peek for news, or at least news as defined by a loud and self-referential slice of the blogosphere.

And much like Facebook 12 months ago, the fact that Twitter hasn’t been adopted by everyone works to its benefit. The signal/noise ratio is much better. But we imagine that will change sooner than later: We now get at least an email a day telling us someone we’ve never heard of is now following our tweets. That must be heartening for Biz Stone and co. But for super-early adopters that’s the sort of cue that tells them it’s time to look for the really new new thing.

