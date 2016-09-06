One of the most beautiful PlayStation games ever made is free this month -- here's what it's like

Tim Mulkerin
Journey screenshotthatgamecompany

One of the most uncontroversial assertions one can make is that “Journey” is probably the most beautiful game ever made. Its artistic merit was recognised with heaps of awards, including a Grammy nomination for its composer, Austin Wintory.

If this is the first you’re hearing of it, I have good news: “Journey” is free this month for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 owners who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.

Here’s what it’s like.

'Journey' opens in a vast desert, peppered with small gravestones.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

You play a mysterious hooded figure whose identity and motives are a mystery.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

As you walk past each grave, your controller will give off a slight vibrating pulse.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

Eventually, you'll spot a giant mountain in the distance.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

As you venture towards it, you'll explore a variety of gorgeous landscapes, like this sun-drenched desert.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

And a dark underground cave.

thatgamecompany/YouTube/IAmSp00n

You'll start to encounter some mysterious figures on your journey, whose role will become increasingly clear as you progress.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

But to say anything more would do you a disservice, because uncovering its mysteries is at the heart of what makes 'Journey' such a special game.

thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n

As far as I'm concerned, 'Journey' is one of the most definitive games of the last decade, mostly because it manages to convey a compelling narrative entirely wordlessly.

thatgamecompany

And this month, it's free on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

thatgamecompany

