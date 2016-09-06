One of the most beautiful PlayStation games ever made is free this month -- here's what it's like

One of the most uncontroversial assertions one can make is that “Journey” is probably the most beautiful game ever made. Its artistic merit was recognised with heaps of awards, including a Grammy nomination for its composer, Austin Wintory.
If this is the first you’re hearing of it, I have good news: “Journey” is free this month for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 owners who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus.
Here’s what it’s like.
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
As you venture towards it, you'll explore a variety of gorgeous landscapes, like this sun-drenched desert.
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
You'll start to encounter some mysterious figures on your journey, whose role will become increasingly clear as you progress.
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
But to say anything more would do you a disservice, because uncovering its mysteries is at the heart of what makes 'Journey' such a special game.
thatgamecompany / YouTube / IAmSp00n
As far as I'm concerned, 'Journey' is one of the most definitive games of the last decade, mostly because it manages to convey a compelling narrative entirely wordlessly.
thatgamecompany
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.