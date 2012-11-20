Journalists Turn To Drinking, Streaking, And Mayhem On Rihanna's Plane

THE SEVEN DAY, seven city juggernaut that is Rihanna’s promotional round-the-world (kind of) tour celebrating the release of her new album has entered the cabin fever stage.



MTV’s Maud Deitch has been on the tour since it left LA for Mexico City days ago, and she has described a state of “bedlam” on the latest flight between Berlin and London.

I tried to get people on Twitter to place bets about when they think we’ll actually take off for London, but nobody’s biting. I think when we have to build our own feudal society from the rubble of the plane after the revolution, bookie is a pretty decent position to be in.

Apparently the delays on the tour – which has so far gone from Mexico City to Toronto to Stockholm to Paris to Berlin to London since last Thursday – have been getting longer and 150 journalists on board have been running out of things to write about with sightings of Ri Ri becoming less frequent.

They’re also being fed on plane snacks, plied with alcohol and getting little or no sleep in between relentless Rihanna concerts.

FM104 presenter Sean Munsanje is on the plane and his latest blog he details how the journalists have turned to near-mutiny about the lack of access to the popstar, which culminated in this incident:



(Queerty/Twitter)

Rihanna plays The Forum in London tonight (after switching on the city’s Christmas lights) and then it’s on to New York for the final concert. We predict a “Free the Rihanna 150″ will be trending on Twitter before this time tomorrow.

(H/T to @AdamPrinceBilly for the ‘Lord of the Flights’ idea. The conch is yours)

