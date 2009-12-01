Chinese Journalists Busted For Helping To Cover Up Mining Disaster That Killed 35

We knew the squeaky clean image China presented at the 2008 Olympics was too good to be true, but a recent cover-up scandal reveals just how hard Beijing tried.



Guardian: China will prosecute 10 journalists and dozens of officials over the three-month cover up of a mining disaster that killed 35 people, state media said today.

Mine bosses moved bodies, destroyed evidence and paid reporters 2.6m yuan (£231,000) to conceal the disaster, the China Daily newspaper reported. They used threats and large payoffs to keep relatives quiet, cremated bodies against the wishes of bereaved families and dumped earth to seal off the shaft, according to reports.

Chinese reporters have long taken hush money after accidents, according to the Guardian.

