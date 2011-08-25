The Journalists Being Held Hostage In A Tripoli Hotel Have Been Freed

CNN’s Matthew Chance has just tweeted that the journalists who were being held hostage by loyalist forces in the Rixos Hotel in Tripoli have been had been freed.



About 36 foreigners including the BBC’s Matthew Price have been barred from leaving the hotel for nearly 5 days.

Earlier today Price told BBC’s Radio 4 that conditions in the hotel were becoming “desperate” as food and water ran out and occupants were prevented from leaving by loyalist forces bearing guns.

Chance appeared on CNN a short time ago to report that everyone had now been freed and that no injuries had been reported.

