Supreme Court To Take On 'War On Terrorism' Issue In Wiretap Case

The nation’s highest court will decide whether journalists and others can take the federal government to court over wiretaps of Americans overseas, Lyle Denniston is reporting for SCOTUSblog.Clapper, et al., v. Amnesty International, et al. was filed by lawyers, journalists, and other organisations claiming the threat of wiretaps on their confidential exchanges has forced them to alter the way they work with overseas contacts.



The Supreme Court said Monday it would review the case next term, Denniston reported.

Those suing claim there is a definite chance the government will tap into their confidential conversations because of their ongoing relationships with international sources, Denniston wrote.

The amendments to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act in 2008 expanded the government’s authority to tap conversations with foreigners “but may pick up communications involving Americans, although that is not allowed intentionally,” Denniston reported.

The government is arguing the challengers can’t bring the case because the government hasn’t yet overheard them on electronic wiretaps, Denniston reported.

