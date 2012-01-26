These Are The 20 Worst Places In Europe To Be A Journalist This Year

Photo: AP

“Crackdown was the word of the year in 2011. Never has freedom of information been so closely associated with democracy,” writes Reporters Without Borders in its tenth annual ranking of press freedom.The countries have been ranked based on scores awarded after questionnaires were completed by local journalists. There are 44 main criteria of press freedom, which takes into account violations against journalists and how the media censors itself.



While Europe dominates the top end of the list, with the top 8 featured all European, other countries have had a hard time — one country finally lost its media baron boss, another country descend into “fascism”, and another country’s problem with murdered journalists continued with little official recognition.

