Journalists at White House attacked by raccoons

Caroldk10/Getty Images

At least four raccoons went after the White House press corps on Monday.

At least four raccoons caused chaos outside of the White House on Monday, with a CBS News reporter chronicling the saga in a Twitter thread.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSNews White House reaching out to @USGSA about aggressive ???? who allegedly attacked crews this AM. #MondayMorning — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) September 28, 2020

The animals were spotted rummaging through various sets of equipment in the live shot tents along the North Lawn.

One of the raccoons latched onto the pants legs of a photographer and a correspondent, according to Paula Reid of CBS.

Reid reported that the White House had contacted the U.S. General Services Administration about the critters.

