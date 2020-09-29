Journalists at White House attacked by raccoons

Jake Lahut
Caroldk10/Getty Images

At least four raccoons caused chaos outside of the White House on Monday, with a CBS News reporter chronicling the saga in a Twitter thread.

The animals were spotted rummaging through various sets of equipment in the live shot tents along the North Lawn.

One of the raccoons latched onto the pants legs of a photographer and a correspondent, according to Paula Reid of CBS.

Reid reported that the White House had contacted the U.S. General Services Administration about the critters.

