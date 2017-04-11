Journalists are sharing bloopers after an ABC newsreader was caught out not paying attention on live TV

Photo: ABC News 24/screengrab

Natasha Exelby, a freelance ABC News 24 reporter, became news herself over the last 24 hours following a report that she’d been removed from on-air when a live studio TV camera crossed to her following a story and she wasn’t paying attention.

You can see the video of the slip-up below.

The controversy even saw Labor leader Bill Shorten and former PM Kevin Rudd weigh in on Twitter in support of Exelby.

It led to ABC news director, Gaven Morris, issuing a statement saying Exelby had not been punished for the mistake.

“Media reports that Natasha has been ‘banned’, ‘barred’ or ‘fired’ are untrue,” he said.

“She has been rostered for various shifts and has been assured since yesterday that we want that to continue. I have spoken to Natasha and conveyed our regret that this has attracted such attention.”

In the meantime, journalists have rallied around Exelby to reveal similar mistakes under the hashtag #PutYourBloopersOut.

Here are 12 of the best:

@byrnesh In my radio days, reading a story on a squid with 5 meter long tentacles, saying testicles instead. The hosts lost it! #PutYourBloopersOut — Tim Hatfield (@timhatfield87) April 10, 2017

During my radio show in Gladstone, I was talking about Tony Abbott's Job Cuts & accidentally dropped the C Bomb instead! #PutYourBloopersOut — Browny (@brownypaul) April 10, 2017

Interviewed an athlete and said his finish was the best I'd ever seen. It was the Paralympics and he was blind #PutYourBloopersOut — Damian Kelly (@damianjkelly) April 11, 2017

I said 'lesbian Muslims' instead of 'Lebanese Muslims' during a live radio newsread. Luckily my boss laughed about it. #PutYourBloopersOut — Laura Stevens (@lorexstevex) April 11, 2017

Dropped the F-Bomb twice in the same broadcast #PutYourBloopersOut — Curtis Woodward (@woodward_curtis) April 11, 2017

Pronounced Birch region of France as the Bitch region of France to the French Ambassador. He said he'd been there once? #PutYourBloopersOut — Ross (@ross1coe) April 11, 2017

Wrote a biz profile referencing a "newt" venture, rather than new. Source called to say he wasn't in the lizard business #putyourbloopersout — Laura Warne (@laura_warne) April 11, 2017

My AFR feature on psychos in suits quoted a bank boss: "one CEO, clearly not a psycho". but sadly i omitted the NOT #PutYourBloopersOut — andrew cornell (@ajcornell) April 11, 2017

F1, Ten, 2011: I interview a team owner thinking he was someone else. Live. He mocked me. A million people watched. #putyourbloopersout — Will McCloy (@will_mccloy) April 10, 2017

Won a blooper award while on 2UE in early 90's for mispronouncing 'tangential' as 'tangenital' (it was late). No sack #PutYourBloopersOut — Brian Carlton (@Spoonyman) April 10, 2017

Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd weighed in with a reminder that he has his own blooper tape.

Don't worry @NatashaExelby. Just a flesh wound. Check out my swearing video if you want a serious #blooper. Australia wants you back on air. pic.twitter.com/RSDTgR1X3U — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) April 11, 2017

He is referring to the below video, leaked five years ago where he was unknowingly filmed swearing and making derogatory comments about a Chinese interpreter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.