Media Is Blowing This Whole TSA 'Junk' Search Out Of Proportion

TSA via Wikimedia Commons



The press has taken a few revolting TSA passenger encounters and blown the story wildly out of proportion. Howard Kurtz on the making of a “junk” journalism epidemic.You might get the impression, from the way the coverage has achieved warp speed, that millions of airline passengers are being groped and humiliated by heavy-handed security guards.

From network newscasts to local TV, from newspaper front pages to a blur of Web headlines, it seems untold numbers of women are having their breasts touched and untold numbers of men are feeling the intrusive hands of government guards near their packages.

