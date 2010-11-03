Journalist Arrested For "Cyber-Harassing" Wall Street Parent's 17-Year Old Daughter

Update: See Buhl’s comment at the end of this article.



Yesterday Teri Buhl, an investigative financial journalist, was arrested for what a Greenwich Time article calls “cyber-harrassing” an 18-year (Update: the police say it was a 17-year olg girl, see here) old former New Canaan high school student.

Buhl now has two specific charges against her, one for breach of peace and another for second degree harassment. None are for cyber-harrassing, she says.

So far, the details of the case are scarce, but it began with Buhl investigating teenage drinking in Connecticut for a story.

Her goal was to find Wall Street parents who let their kids drink, and police officers who she says cover it up.

“I’d love to hear feedback on if you’ve seen [the police] play favs with one family and then target another.”

Buhl wrote the above this weekend, in the comments section (scroll down to Oct. 28, 9:33 pm) of an article she wrote about her investigation of drinking in the Connecticut suburbs.

Her article got a big response from a local audience, many of whom add their comments below the article.

One warns her that she’s treading on dangerous territory by trying to investigate teenage drinking.

I seem to always be on your case but I’m stunned, absolutely stunned, that you want to pursue this topic AND add small-town police into the equation! OMG woman, what are you thinking?

Here’s where it gets confusing. We don’t know what Buhl actually did that adds up to “cyber-harassing.”

An article about Buhl’s arrest says she posted inappropriate “sexual comment” and personal information about parties and alcohol on an unnamed website.

But we can’t find where she might have posted that information.

For her part, Buhl explains why she was arrested in the comments section of the aforementioned article about her investigation.

She says it’s a simple case of Wall Street parents trying to keep their names out of the press.

She writes:

Yep – they arrested me.

It was quite the surprise. I haven’t even seen the warrant yet or had a chance to enter a plea of not guilty…

I firmly believe this is nothing more then a case of small town cops harassing a journalist over first amendment rights while protecting sources and a few Wall Street parents trying to keep their and their 18 year old daughters’ name out of a story about what happens when adults let underage drinking go unchecked.

One local New Canaan cop threaten me with charges if I didn’t offer up my sources a few months ago but I had no idea they’d go this far.

She goes to trial next week. We’ll post more information as we get it.

UPDATE: Buhl’s comment on the matter is below.

I strongly refute the spurious and groundless allegations made against me, and I intend to vigorously defend myself. These politically motivated claims are nothing more than parents’ efforts to cover up an underage drinking problem in their own homes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.