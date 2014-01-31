Journalist Ross Kemp's Reaction When Jungle Gang Has Him At Gunpoint Is Pure, Uncut Awesome

Ross Kemp totally Bruce Willis’d these jungle militants when they tried to accost him and his crew.

What’s funny, though, is that Ross Kemp started off as an actor. He broke into the biz with a cereal commercial and then dominated the soap opera scene. Having won awards there, he moved on to another project: making documentaries in some of the world’s most dangerous places as an award winning investigative journalist.

Here, Kemp is travelling around Papua New Guinea looking for “the general” of some local jungle militia.

He finds the man, and then finds trouble.

“The next minute, they’re trying to hold us up,” says Kemp. “Three guys come running out of the bush.”

The men point shotguns at Kemp and the crew.

“They’re going, ‘get down on your hands and knees, get down on your hands and knees.’ Now, you know at that point, you’re going to become a victim,” says Kemp.

The sound guy is visibly rattled, but the camera man keeps filming.

Kemp’s next move proved both gutsy and a bit crazy, and it may just have saved their lives.

Watch (skip to 1:30):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.