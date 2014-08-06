Journalist Mike Carlton Has Resigned Over Anti-Semitic Tweets And Abusive Emails Sent To Readers

Mike Carlton. Image: Screenshot.

Journalist Mike Carlton has resigned from Fairfax after it moved to suspend him when it was revealed he was sending anti-Semitic emails and tweets to readers.

Fairfax business publisher Sean Aylmer told Sydney radio 2UE today that when the abusive emails were brought to his attention on Tuesday afternoon, the company acted immediately to suspend its Sydney Morning Herald Saturday columnist. However, on being notified of the suspension, Carlton resigned immediately.

Aylmer said Carlton used language which was “not acceptable in the workplace”.

“You just can’t do that,” he said.

“As more emails emerged we figured we needed to suspend him. No one has the right to treat readers that way.”

The Australian has revealed some of the emails and Tweets sent from Carlton. You can see them here. (Language warning on that one.)

Carlton took to Twitter today calling the Murdoch papers covering the incident “scum”.

I see the Murdoch rags outdo themselves for vindictive sleaze and bullying this morning. Scum. — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) August 5, 2014

SMH editor-in-chief Darren Goodsir said Carlton has been using “inappropriate and offensive language” and his behaviour is “completely unacceptable”.

“I have asked Mike to apologise for these actions. Mike regrets his behaviour and will be contacting affected readers to apologise,” Goodsir said.

“On behalf of the Herald, I too apologise for any offence caused.”

