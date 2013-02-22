And Now Someone Has Created A Resume On Vine

Photo: Dawn Siff/Twitter

Journalist Dawn Siff participated in a social media panel last week, which inspired her to update her resume.The resume she came up with may be the first-ever on Vine. Vine is an app that helps you create and share quick videos; it was recently acquired by Twitter.



It’s only six seconds long, so Siff keeps her message short: “Idea machine Dawn Siff. Journalist. Strategist. Manager. Deadline Jedi.”

Siff tells Mashable she’s had a few job leads since posting the Vine yesterday. The journalist has fifteen years of experience, having worked for Fox News Radio and Dow Jones.

