Journalist Derryn Hinch Has Chosen 50 Days In Jail Over A $100,000 Fine

Derryn Hinch / Getty

Broadcaster Derryn Hinch has chosen to spend 50 days in jail over paying a $100,000 fine for revealing court-suppressed details in last year’s Jill Meagher murder case.

Hinch was fined last October for contempt of court after he revealed suppressed details of killer Adrian Earnest Bayley’s criminal history.

The 69-year-old journalist told the Herald Sun today that he had decided not to pay the fine on “the principle of the matter”.

Hinch spent 12 days in jail in the mid-1980s and five months in home detention in 2011 for revealing names of sex offenders.

