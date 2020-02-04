A journalist has spent more than 2 years taking photos of the colourful ceilings found inside Mumbai's taxis

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Mumbai’s taxi ceilings are lined with distinctive patterns.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Taxis are a popular way to get around Mumbai, India.

Lopez works as a journalist for the Hindustan Times, where she writes features and frequently covers the history and culture of Mumbai, India. Her work requires her to travel to different parts of the city, meaning she’s spent a lot of time in taxis.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez A taxi with a floral roof.

“I was headed to work on a warm April day in 2017, and noticed that my taxi had a ceiling with a chocolate-brown background offset by strawberries in unnatural colours like purple, green and blue,” Lopez said. “It was ghastly. I loved it immediately and wanted to take a shot for fun.”

Now, her Instagram feed is filled with hundreds of photos featuring just half of her face, and a colourful backdrop.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez All of Lopez’s photos are cropped in the same way.

“The method is simple,” Lopez told Insider. “I take a taxi and realise once I’m inside and looking up if it’s a ceiling I haven’t photographed.”

“What emerges is my half-face – mostly a forehead, eyes, nose and scarf – and a dramatic backdrop that might feature anything from an assemblage of fruit (melons, kiwis, maybe a pineapple), wallpaper florals, and bright geometric shapes, to pinned plastic blooms, butterflies, and pinwheels,” she added.

Lopez also explained that her collection of selfies “makes for the most unusual art gallery,” as “each work of art is hanging separately and in constant motion on the streets.”

Lopez said that roughly two-thirds of the taxis she’s been in have had printed designs on the ceiling.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Each design in Lopez’s collection is unique.

“The sheeting is printed in these cool designs as decoration – and many, many patterns recur,” Lopez said. “Ride-app vehicles don’t have them. Their interiors are boring, grey felt and their drivers are polite, but nowhere near as interesting as the regular taxis.”

Most of the taxi ceilings in Mumbai are covered with patterned plastic or vinyl because it’s easier to clean than felt fabric.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez The ceiling linings are usually made out of plastic or vinyl.

“We drive with the windows rolled down here, and the dust and the grime gets in,” Lopez explained. “I’ve found that two out of three taxis will have covered their interiors with some plastic sheeting because it’s just easier to wipe clean.”

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Lopez explained that the plastic coverings come from factories in China. “Neither the driver nor the garage team chooses the prints – they pick whatever from the factory is available,” she said.

Lopez has around 500 photographs of various taxi ceilings in her collection now.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Each taxi design seems to have a different aesthetic.

According to Lopez, the biggest challenge will be finding a ceiling that she hasn’t already photographed.

“With 500 images in the bank, my chances of finding a ceiling I haven’t photographed are slimmer,” Lopez told Insider.

The colourful photos in Lopez’s collection have been met with an overwhelming response.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Various fruit lines the ceiling of one Mumbai taxi.

The diversity of the designs in Lopez’s collection is what surprises viewers the most. She also said that visitors from abroad now plan to take a taxi photo when they visit thanks to her photos.

“Everyone from Mumbai is surprised that we have these many designs,” Lopez said. “I guess we all sort of knew that there were patterns over our head, but no one had given them much thought. I certainly hadn’t.”

She ultimately hopes that viewers will see a new side of Mumbai …

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Lopez posing for the camera.

“I hope viewers will take away the idea that Mumbai is beautiful and crazy in unexpected ways,” Lopez said. “That we don’t look up enough and our lives are poorer for it. That art is everywhere.”

… And that people will become inspired to change their focus from time to time.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Bright colours and patterns are commonly found inside the taxis.

Lopez thinks that “our selfie-obsessed generation might do well to consider changing their focus for a change.”

Lopez is on a mission to document every ceiling pattern found in Mumbai taxis, with hopes of showing them all in an art gallery one day.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez Lopez’s favourite design in the collection is a series of round, colourful circles.

Lopez said that her series is far from over.

“I have shot 500 designs, so far. No two are alike (though there are colour variations in some patterns, and sometimes a papaya sneaks into a familiar fruit platter). And I haven’t shot them all,” she said.

If you ever find yourself riding in a taxi in Mumbai, don’t forget to look up.

Courtesy of Rachel Lopez A vibrant orange taxi ceiling in Mumbai.

You can see what Lopez’s next trip looks like by following her on Instagram.

