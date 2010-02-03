Journalism Online's Private Beta Goes Public

From PaidContent:



Finally some clarity after months of mystery about possible affiliates and constant questions about whether Journalism Online is reality or vaporware. A private beta has been underway for weeks but JO founders Steve Brill and Gordon Crovitz declined until now to identify any of the affiliates taking part. Turns out the hotbed for possible online pay innovation is The Intelligencer Journal-Lancaster New Era, which is getting ready to put Press+—the consumer name for JO’s effort—to the test. (For affiliates, the product is known as the Reader Revenue Platform.) The New York Times (NYSE: NYT) published some details about the plans this afternoon but if you want to see what it looks [click] below for the exclusive screen shots we’ve obtained. (Slide show tour of the subscription process.)

