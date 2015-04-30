'Avengers' director Joss Whedon once wrote a rejected Batman script

Marvel Director Joss Whedon on set of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron.’

While “Avengers: Age of Ultron” director Joss Whedon has been running Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s also looking forward to next year’s “Batman V Superman” from Warner Bros.

“People with power, who are good, do not always agree and it makes perfect sense for me that [Batman and Superman] would fight,” Whedon told Yahoo Movies. “And besides … Batman and Superman are gonna fight! I’m so excited! I’m so excited!”

If you’re a Batfan, you may know there’s another reason Whedon is interested in a Batman movie.

Before Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy became a blockbuster taking in over $US2.4 billion worldwide, Whedon approached Warner Bros. with a script for a very different Batman origin story.



A 2012 GQ article described the script, with quotes from Whedon:

There was a lot more in Whedon’s take, about the orphaned Bruce Wayne as a morbid, death-obsessed kid. There was a scene — Whedon used to well up, just thinking about it — where young Bruce tries to protect this girl from being bullied in an alley, an alley like the one his parents were murdered in. “And he’s like this tiny 12-year old who’s about to get the s — kicked out him. And then it cuts to Wayne Manor, and Alfred is running like something terrible has happened, and he finds Bruce, and he’s back from the fight, and he’s completely fine. And Bruce is like, “I stopped them. I can stop them.’ That was the moment for me. When he goes ‘Oh, wait a minute; I can actually do something about this.’ The moment he gets that purpose, instead of just sort of being overwhelmed by the grief of his parents’ death.”

The script also featured a new villain instead of one from the Caped Crusader’s vast rogue’s gallery.

“In my version, there was actually a new [villain], it wasn’t one of the classics — which is probably why they didn’t use it,” Whedon told MTV in 2008. “It was more of a ‘Hannibal Lector’ type — he was somebody already in Arkham Asylum that Bruce went and sort of studied with. It was a whole thing — I get very emotional about it, I still love the story. Maybe I’ll get to do it as a comic one day.”

Whatever the reason, his script was rejected, as was a script he wrote for DC’s Wonder Woman.

Whedon finally got his comic book movie when he was hired to rewrite and direct the “Avengers,” and the rest is history.

