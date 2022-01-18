Joss Whedon fired back at ‘Justice League’ misconduct allegations, calling Ray Fisher a ‘bad actor’

Joss Whedon. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

In an interview with New York Magazine, Joss Whedon addressed the “Justice League” misconduct allegations.

In 2020, “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher accused Whedon of “abusive” treatment on the movie’s set.

Whedon denied the allegations and called Fisher a “bad actor in both senses.”

Joss Whedon told New York Magazine that Ray Fisher was a “bad actor in both senses” while defending himself from allegations of misconduct on the “Justice League” set.

Whedon took over as the director of “Justice League” after Zack Snyder had to leave the project following his daughter’s suicide. However, since the movie’s release, a number of allegations of unprofessional behavior on the “Justice League” set were made against Whedon.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the movie, tweeted in 2020: “Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment.”

Fisher also told The Hollywood Reporter last year that Whedon cut him off when Fisher raised concerns about cutting Cyborg’s role, saying that Snyder’s original cut centered the movie on the character.

Ray Fisher as Cyborg. Warner Bros.

Whedon told New York Magazine that he cut down Fisher’s role because he thought the storyline “logically made no sense” and the acting was bad. Lila Shapiro wrote: “Whedon insists he spent hours discussing the changes with Fisher and that their conversations were friendly and respectful. None of the claims Fisher made in the media were ‘either true or merited discussing.'”

Whedon told the outlet: “We’re talking about a malevolent force. We’re talking about a bad actor in both senses.”

Yesterday, Fisher took to Twitter to respond to Whedon’s comments in the interview.

“Looks like Joss Whedon got to direct an endgame after all…” Fisher wrote. “Rather than address all of the lies and buffoonery today—I will be celebrating the legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tomorrow the work continues.”

Fisher’s co-stars Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot have also spoken out about their treatment on the set, with Gadot telling Israel’s N12 News network that Whedon “threatened” to damage her career.

Whedon said that Gadot misunderstood him in his interview with New York Magazine.

“I don’t threaten people. Who does that?” Whedon said. “English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”

Gadot responded to New York Magazine via email saying: “I understood perfectly.”