'Avengers' Director Joss Whedon Predicts A Zombie Apocalypse If Mitt Romney Becomes President

Joss Whedon, director of “The Avengers” and creator of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” is definitely not a Romney supporter.He recently recorded and posted a video explaining the potential for a zombie Apocalypse if Romney is voted into office.



Whedon says Romney is a very different candidate than Obama.

According to a video posted by Whedon, Romney has:

“The vision and determination to cut through business-as-usual politics and finally put this country back on the path to the zombie apocalypse. Romney is ready to make the deep rollbacks in healthcare, education, social services, healthcare, reproductive rights that will guarantee poverty, unemployment, overpopulation, disease, rioting — all crucial elements in creating a nightmare zombie wasteland. But it’s his commitment to ungoverned corporate privilege that will nosedive this economy into true insolvency and chaos, the kind of chaos you can’t buy back. Money is only so much paper to the undead. The one per cent will no longer be the very rich, it will be the very fast.”

Whedon goes on to say “he’s not afraid to face a ravaging, grasping hoard of subhumans because that’s how he sees poor people already.”

He advises Americans to start hoarding canned goods “because if Mitt takes office, sooner or later the Zomnies will come for all of us.”

Check out the full video below:

