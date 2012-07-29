Joss Whedon, Eliza Dushku, And A Host Of Tech Celebrities Turn Out For An Epic Party In San Francisco

Joss Whedon is used to being mobbed by nerds, but this was ridiculous.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

So what were actress Eliza Dushku and screenwriter-director Joss Whedon doing at Roe, a nightclub in San Francisco, Thursday evening?Pitching Silicon Valley’s best and brightest on supporting ThriveGulu, a charity for survivors of Uganda’s civil war started two years ago by Dushku’s mum, Suffolk University professor Judy Dushku.



Randi Zuckerberg—you know, the Zuckerberg who actually managed to graduate from Harvard—played with her band, Feedbomb.

Professor Dushku and Whedon spoke about the crisis in Uganda and the plan to build a centre where victims of the war can recover from trauma.

There was also a silent auction—an unnamed tech mogul bid $20,000 for lunch with Whedon, and another donor matched that donation, we’re told. Partygoers also swiped donations with Square, the mobile-payments service. Square CEO Jack Dorsey made a brief appearance.

But mostly people just had an amazing time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.