Joss Whedon, Eliza Dushku, And A Host Of Tech Celebrities Turn Out For An Epic Party In San Francisco

Owen Thomas
Joss Whedon and Eliza DushkuJoss Whedon is used to being mobbed by nerds, but this was ridiculous.

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

So what were actress Eliza Dushku and screenwriter-director Joss Whedon doing at Roe, a nightclub in San Francisco, Thursday evening?Pitching Silicon Valley’s best and brightest on supporting ThriveGulu, a charity for survivors of Uganda’s civil war started two years ago by Dushku’s mum, Suffolk University professor Judy Dushku.

Randi Zuckerberg—you know, the Zuckerberg who actually managed to graduate from Harvard—played with her band, Feedbomb.

Professor Dushku and Whedon spoke about the crisis in Uganda and the plan to build a centre where victims of the war can recover from trauma.

There was also a silent auction—an unnamed tech mogul bid $20,000 for lunch with Whedon, and another donor matched that donation, we’re told. Partygoers also swiped donations with Square, the mobile-payments service. Square CEO Jack Dorsey made a brief appearance.

But mostly people just had an amazing time.

Local radio personality Hooman Khalili introduced Dushku.

Dushku's boyfriend, former LA Lakers star Rick Fox, also addressed the crowd.

Klout CEO Joe Fernandez was there. +K for supporting a good cause!

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark showed up.

Blogger Ben Parr, one of the organisers, got a smile out of Square CEO Jack Dorsey.

A serious moment with Square angel investor Jean-David Blanc, founder of France's AlloCiné, and Dorsey.

Was Bloomberg tech reporter Doug MacMillan trying to listen in?

Tina Hui is the CEO and cofounder of Leisure.ly.

Bub.blicio.us photog Ken Yeung took it all in.

Shakil Khan, formerly of Spotify, now at Path, hangs with Business Insider's PR 50 member Brooke Hammerling, who runs Brew PR.

The last time we saw Gregg Delman, he was repping Face.com, which sold to Facebook. No wonder he's smiling!

Hammerling with Taploid cofounder Andrew Scott.

Topix CEO Chris Tolles and PR maven Lisa Tarter.

Hipmunk's Danilo Campos isn't travelling anywhere right now.

Randi Zuckerberg charms party attendees. (Check out Wilson Cleveland's pocket square!)

Zuckerberg's husband, Brent Tworetzky, bids in the auction.

Christel van der Boom, who does PR for Flipboard, picks just the right angle for an iPhone snap.

And a video of the performance:

Venture capitalist Tim Chang, who normally plays with a band called CoverFlow, joined in.

Feedbomb band members take five.

Feedbomb poses with Whedon and Dushku.

Cathy Brooks thought it rocked.

Ben Parr raised the roof.

There was dancing!

More dancing!

People really got into Feedbomb's take on the hits.

Irish singer Eoin Harrington poured his heart into the mic.

Job well done! Sabrina Bruning, one of the organisers, gives a high five.

Here's the centre ThriveGulu hopes to build.

This wasn't the first time Feedbomb and Randi Zuckerberg rocked San Francisco ...

... check out how Face.com partied down not long before its acquisition by Facebook!

