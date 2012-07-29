Joss Whedon, Eliza Dushku, And A Host Of Tech Celebrities Turn Out For An Epic Party In San Francisco

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider
So what were actress Eliza Dushku and screenwriter-director Joss Whedon doing at Roe, a nightclub in San Francisco, Thursday evening?Pitching Silicon Valley’s best and brightest on supporting ThriveGulu, a charity for survivors of Uganda’s civil war started two years ago by Dushku’s mum, Suffolk University professor Judy Dushku.
Randi Zuckerberg—you know, the Zuckerberg who actually managed to graduate from Harvard—played with her band, Feedbomb.
Professor Dushku and Whedon spoke about the crisis in Uganda and the plan to build a centre where victims of the war can recover from trauma.
There was also a silent auction—an unnamed tech mogul bid $20,000 for lunch with Whedon, and another donor matched that donation, we’re told. Partygoers also swiped donations with Square, the mobile-payments service. Square CEO Jack Dorsey made a brief appearance.
But mostly people just had an amazing time.
A serious moment with Square angel investor Jean-David Blanc, founder of France's AlloCiné, and Dorsey.
Shakil Khan, formerly of Spotify, now at Path, hangs with Business Insider's PR 50 member Brooke Hammerling, who runs Brew PR.
The last time we saw Gregg Delman, he was repping Face.com, which sold to Facebook. No wonder he's smiling!
